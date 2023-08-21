Man dead after early morning shooting in downtown Toronto

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the Toronto Police Service (TPS) work the scene of an early morning fatal shooting near the corner of College and Spadina in Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

A man is dead after an early morning shooting at a major intersection in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Spadina Avenue and College Street just before 5 a.m. Monday.

They say a group of two or three people were having an argument when one of them pulled a firearm and shot two or three rounds.

Police say a man was found injured outside a store on the west side of Spadina Avenue and was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

They say officers found two cartridge cases and are looking for the weapon.

Police say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Spadina Avenue was closed from College Street to Nassau Street and commuters were being asked to use alternative routes.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them.