Thousands flee Yellowknife and other NWT communities as fires rage

Thousands of people have fled the Northwest Territories' capital and some neighbouring communities under the threat of encroaching wildfires.

Officials say an expansive network of fire guards, sprinklers and water cannons are being set up to protect Yellowknife from an approaching wildfire.

The fire is about 15 kilometres away from the city, where residents have been told to evacuate by noon today.

While there's a chance of some limited additional showers today, official say they can't count on the rain to help tackle the blaze.

Another 22 evacuation flights are scheduled today as officials try to get thousands of people out of Yellowknife.

The flights are expected to have space for about 1,800 people.

The highway out of Yellowknife remains open for those evacuating by road.

Officials say highway managers are piloting drivers through fire zones to ensure their safety.

Officials are forecasting a critical, challenging day in the effort to battle the fires.

They say northwest winds today and Saturday combined with minimal rain could mean the fire reaches city limits by the weekend.

Officials say they are doing "everything possible" to slow the growth of the fire.

Airtankers continued to fly missions overnight to keep open the highway out of Yellowknife, as officials urge residents to leave the city by noon today.

Convoys of vehicles have steadily been leaving for hotels and evacuation centres in Alberta.

On Thursday, in additional to commercial planes, about 1,500 people left on evacuation flights.

Officials say inmates have already been sent to jails in Alberta and Yukon and there will be a full evacuation of the hospital.

Several other communities in the territory, including the town of Hay River, ordered residents out earlier this week.

Shane Thompson, the N.W.T.'s environment and communities minister, told a news conference late Thursday that the fire situation remains critical.

There were 236 fires burning and it was last reported that flames were about 16 kilometres from Yellowknife.

"I urge all residents under evacuation orders to please adhere to them as they are issued," Thompson said.

"These orders are never issued lightly and always consider our collective health and safety. You could be jeopardizing your safety and that of others."