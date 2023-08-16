Evacuation ordered for Yellowknife as wildfires approach

Photo: The Canadian Press Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday.

Approaching wildfires are forcing the evacuation of the entire city of Yellowknife.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the province’s minister of Environment and Climate Change and Municipal and Community Affairs announced an evacuation order for the 20,000 residents of Yellowknife and a handful of surrounding communities.

“Residents should evacuate according to risk. Residents living along the Ingraham Trail, in Dettah, Kam Lake, Grace Lake and Engle Business District are currently at highest risk and should evacuate as soon as possible. Other residents have until noon on Friday, August 18, 2023 to evacuate,” read the evacuation order.

The territorial government advised people to leave the city by vehicle. Only those who don’t have the option to leave by road will have access to air evacuation. Residents who are immunocompromised or who have a condition that puts them at higher risk of severe outcomes were encouraged to register for flights as soon as possible due to intensifying smoke in the region. Air evacuations are scheduled to begin early Thursday afternoon.

Despite the evacuation order, the government said that there will be facilities in Yellowknife available for residents who wish to shelter in place.

Thousands of N.W.T. residents have fled more than 230 wildfires tearing through the northern boreal forest. More than 20,000 square kilometres have burned, an area almost four times the size of Prince Edward Island.

Evacuations were earlier ordered for Fort Smith, Enterprise, Jean Marie River and Hay River.



-with files from The Canadian Press