China leaves Canada off list of countries approved for group tours

Photo: The Canadian Press Visitors and tourists to Parliament Hill stand around the Centennial flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. China lifted a pandemic ban on group tours to several countries, including the United States and Australia, but tourists are still be barred from group visits to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

China has lifted a pandemic ban on group tours to several countries, including the United States and Australia, but tourists are still be barred from group visits to Canada.

The change announced by China's culture and tourism ministry last week allows Chinese and online travel agencies to book group tours and packages for Chinese tourists in 70 more countries all over the world.

Canada was quietly left off the list.

The reason is related to Canada's recent focus on foreign interference, as first reported by CBC News.

In a statement to The Canadian Press about the snub, the Chinese embassy in Ottawa says that lately, Canada has repeatedly hyped up alleged interference by Beijing.

The embassy also points to what it describes as a rise in rampant and discriminatory anti-Asian acts and words.