Mississauga camp counsellor faces child pornography, sexual assault charges

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Mississauga, Ont., camp counsellor, who was accused earlier this month of filming an undressed child in a washroom, has been charged with more criminal offences this week after police identified a total of 22 child victims.

Peel Regional Police say a six-year-old child was filmed between December and July in a washroom at MC Day Camp in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

They say 26-year-old Alexander Clarke was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with voyeurism, possession of child pornography, making child pornography and making child pornography available.

Police say Clarke volunteered as a counsellor at the Mississauga camp since June 2018.

More victims were identified and police say Clarke was arrested again on Monday and charged with seven counts of sexual assault, seven counts of sexual interference and 11 counts of making child pornography, among other charges.

Police say a total of 22 child victims who were enrolled at the camp between August 2022 and August 2023 have been identified and investigators believe there could be more victims.