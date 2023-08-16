One man dead in downtown Toronto hit and run: police

Photo: The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a fatal hit and run in the city's downtown core is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to reports around 10:50 Tuesday night of a male pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street.

Police say the pedestrian was killed and the driver of a four-door silver sedan did not stay at the scene.

The road was closed overnight as an investigation began.

Police say the preliminary investigation will look into the driver's involvement and how the pedestrian ended up on the roadway.

The route has since reopened.