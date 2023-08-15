Federal Liberals have gone more than six months without appointing ethics watchdog

Photo: The Canadian Press Mario Dion waits to appear before the Commons estimates committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday December 13, 2011. It's been six months since the federal government has had a permanent ethics commissioner, making it the only jurisdiction in Canada operating without a conflict-of-interest watchdog who can conduct investigations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

It's now been more than six months since Canada has had a federal ethics watchdog.

Mario Dion retired in February after serving as the last permanent ethics and conflict-of-interest commissioner.

A longtime staffer in that office, Martine Richard, took on an interim role in April — but she resigned within weeks amid controversy around the fact she is the sister-in-law of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Investigations that would normally be conducted by a commissioner are on pause until a permanent replacement is found.

Dion says the vacancy also means people can go unpunished — and violations can go unnoticed — until a new person is appointed.

Dion, who is helping with the hiring process, says it's not surprising that a candidate hasn't been chosen yet because the field is narrow and few people would qualify for the job.