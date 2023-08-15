Federal Liberals have gone more than six months without appointing ethics watchdog

It's now been more than six months since Canada has had a federal ethics watchdog.
Mario Dion retired in February after serving as the last permanent ethics and conflict-of-interest commissioner.
A longtime staffer in that office, Martine Richard, took on an interim role in April — but she resigned within weeks amid controversy around the fact she is the sister-in-law of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Investigations that would normally be conducted by a commissioner are on pause until a permanent replacement is found.
Dion says the vacancy also means people can go unpunished — and violations can go unnoticed — until a new person is appointed.
Dion, who is helping with the hiring process, says it's not surprising that a candidate hasn't been chosen yet because the field is narrow and few people would qualify for the job.