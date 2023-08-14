Alberta Mountie charged with theft after seized items taken from detachment

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Mounties in central Alberta say one of their officers has been charged with theft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

RCMP say they were made aware of allegations in May 2022 that an officer had items seized from the Blackfalds Detachment.

They say several items allegedly stolen from the exhibit room at the Blackfalds Detachment were found in the officer’s home in Red Deer last month.

Mounties did not say what was found during the search.

Cpl. Brandon Smith, who is 44, has been charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

He was released from custody with his next court date set for Wednesday at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer.

RCMP say Smith was an active-duty officer at the Red Deer Detachment at the time of his arrest.

He has been suspended with pay.