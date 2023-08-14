Wildfires close evacuation routes out of NWT towns, some being transported by air

Photo: Facebook/Mary Jane Martin

Members of the Canadian Forces are being deployed to help deal with wildfires along the Alberta-Northwest Territories boundary that have forced the evacuation of the town of Hay River.

A National Defence spokeswoman says a reconnaissance team was on the ground in the community along the south shore of Great Slave Lake.

The size of the team wasn't immediately known, nor was what equipment or capabilities they were bringing with them.

Hay River was the second area community ordered to evacuate to safety Sunday evening due to encroaching wildfires, which were about 60 kilometres away at the time.

An update on Hay River's Facebook page said a fire was preventing outbound vehicle traffic and directed residents to instead go to the Hay River airport for evacuation by air.

On Sunday, 215 people were flown from Hay River to Grande Prairie, Alta., while health-care patients were transported via other flight services.

Hay River has about 3,500 people.