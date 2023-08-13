One dead, one injured after plane found in lake east of Edmonton

Photo: The Canadian Press One occupant of a plane located in a lake east of Edmonton is dead, while a second was airlifted to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person is dead and another was taken to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries after a plane crashed into a lake east of Edmonton.

RCMP say they were contacted late Friday by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre at Canadian Forces Base Trenton to help find an overdue aircraft which was believed to have crashed into Beaverhill Lake, near the community of Tofield.

Police say the plane was located just after midnight on Saturday morning about 200 meters off shore in the northwest portion of the lake.

Both occupants were extricated from the cockpit.

Police say one occupant of the plane was dead and the other was flown by helicopter to an Edmonton hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is deploying a team of investigators to Beaverhill Lake to assess the crash.