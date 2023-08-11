Rental prices hit a record high in Canada

Photo: Contributed

The National Rent Report charts and analyzes monthly, quarterly, and annual rates and trends in the rental market on a national, provincial, and municipal level.

Vancouver once again tops the list of 35 cities for average monthly rent. In July average monthly rent in the city for a one-bedroom home was $3,013, and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom was $3,918.

Year over year, average monthly rent in July for a one-bedroom in Vancouver was up 16.2 per cent and up 15.7 per cent for a two-bedroom. Month over month, average rent in July for a one-bedroom home in Vancouver was up 2.3 per cent and rose 1.4 per cent for a two-bedroom.

Burnaby finished third on the list of 35 cities for average monthly rent in July for a one-bedroom home at $2,541 and for average rent for a two-bedroom home at $3,372.

Year over year, average monthly rent in July for a one-bedroom in Burnaby was up 19.6 per cent and up 17.5 per cent for a two-bedroom.

Victoria came in 11th on the list for average monthly rent in July for a one-bedroom at $2,054 and $2,753 for a two-bedroom.

Surrey finished 15th on the list of 35 cities for average monthly rent in July for a one-bedroom at $1,951 and for average rent for a two-bedroom at $2,556.

Year over year, average monthly rent in July for a one-bedroom in Surrey was up 9.7 per cent and up 14.7 per cent for a two-bedroom.

Kelowna came in 16th on the list for average monthly rent in July for a one-bedroom home at $1,947 and sixth for average rent for a two-bedroom home at $2,790.

Year over year, average monthly rent in July for a one-bedroom in Kelowna was up 2.1 per cent and down 8.7 per cent for a two-bedroom.

Average asking rent in Canada reached a new high of $2,078 in July. according to the rentals.ca and Urbanization latest National Rent Report.

This represents a 8.9% annual increase, marking the fastest pace of growth over the past three months. A 1.8% hike in average asking rents compared to June represented the most rapid month-over-month increase in the last eight months.

Compared to July 2021, average asking rents in Canada have increased by 21%, translating to an additional $354 per month on average. Several factors have contributed to this rise, including a surge in post-secondary students signing leases before the fall term, population growth at an unprecedented level, and home-buyers temporarily sidelined by the Bank of Canada's latest interest rate increase to a 22-year high.



“Canada’s rental market is currently facing a perfect storm of factors driving rents to new highs” said Shaun Hildebrand, president of Urbanation. “These include the peak season for lease activity, an open border policy for new residents, quickly rising incomes, and the worst ever home ownership affordability conditions.”

For the first time, average asking rents for purpose-built condominiums and apartments rose above $2,000 in July, reaching $2,008. One-bedroom apartments lead the way, posting a 13% annual increase and a monthly rise of 2.5%. Regarding specific unit types, one-bedroom rents averaged $1,850, followed by two-bedroom units at $2,191, and three-bedroom units at $2,413. Among the more affordable options, studios averaged rents of $1,445.

Calgary's rental market retained its distinction of having the fastest rent growth among Canada's largest markets, with annual asking rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments up by 16.1% to $2,036, although it moderated from its 18.4% pace in June.

Meanwhile, Montreal surged ahead with a significant acceleration from 11.2% to 15.3% in July, establishing an average asking rent of $1,987.

The remainder of Canada's largest markets witnessed a slower rate of annual rent growth in July. Toronto experienced an 11.5% increase in average asking rents (compared to 15.7% in June) to reach $2,849. Vancouver maintained the highest average asking rent among the largest markets at $3,340, reflecting a 12.2% annual rise and a 2.9% monthly increase.

Greater Montreal emerged among the top five for fastest-rising rents in mid-sized markets. Laval witnessed a notable 28.5% annual growth, reaching $2,011, while Cote Saint-Luc experienced a 23% increase, reaching $2,306. In B.C., Richmond and New Westminster exhibited the fastest annual growth rates, with 27% and 20.7% respectively.

The rent growth in Ontario was led by Brampton and Scarborough within the GTA, where average asking rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments saw increases of 18.6% and 18.2% respectively.

The report also noted an increase in asking rents for roommate accommodations across various provinces. Over the past year, B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec collectively experienced an average growth of 16.1%, resulting in average roommate rents of $971. Quebec boasted the fastest annual increase at 23.8%, averaging $901, while B.C. achieved a 20.4% rise, with an average of $1,163. Alberta's roommate rents increased by 14.4% to $810, and Ontario saw a 7.1% growth, reaching an average of $1,009.

Vancouver and Toronto secured the top spots in average asking rents for roommate rentals, with $1,455 and $1,296 respectively.

Network data is analyzed and the report written by Urbanation, a Toronto-based real estate research firm providing in-depth market analysis and consulting services since 1981.