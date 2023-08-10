Man dies after being pushed at Toronto subway station

Photo: The Canadian Press People wait on the platform to enter a subway train inside a Toronto Transit Commission station in downtown Toronto, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Toronto police say a man has died nearly a month after being pushed at a subway station.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police say a man has died nearly a month after being pushed at a subway station.

Police say the 69-year-old was approached by a man at Bloor station and pushed to the ground on July 7.

They say the 69-year-old died on Aug. 4.

A 40-year-old Toronto man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police say that has since been upgraded to manslaughter.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

The July attack came after a teenager was stabbed to death in March at another subway station.

The Toronto Transit Commission reported a 46 per cent increase in violence against its passengers in 2022 compared to the year before.