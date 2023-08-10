Man convicted of 1989 murder of 10-year-old girl granted chance for new appeal

Photo: The Canadian Press

A man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in Toronto more than 30 years ago has been granted a chance for a new appeal, after the federal justice minister determined there was a reasonable basis to conclude that a miscarriage of justice had occurred.

Timothy Rees has been fighting for his innocence since being found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole for 15 years for the murder of 10-year-old, Darla Thurrott who was found strangled to death in her Toronto home in March 1989.

Minister of Justice Arif Virani says he is referring Rees's conviction back to the Court of Appeal of Ontario after the identification of new information that was not before the courts in the original trial and previous appeal.

Rees' appeal to the Court of Appeal for Ontario was dismissed in 1994 but he was allowed out of custody on parole in 2016, and submitted an application for criminal conviction review in 2018.

If granted, the appeal would review the initial trial which may result in a new trial being held at a lower court.

The Department of Justice did not say when the appeal of the case would be held.