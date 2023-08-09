Two teenagers charged with manslaughter, arson in Ottawa fatal fire

Photo: The Canadian Press Two youths are being charged in an arson-related homicide in Ottawa's downtown area that killed 17-year-old Hussein Hamam. A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa police have charged two teenagers in the death of 17-year-old Hussein Hamam last month.

The pair, whose identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are each being charged with manslaughter, arson causing bodily harm and possession of an incendiary material.

Police say they were called to a suspicious fire on Booth Street, near the city's Chinatown and Little Italy, just after midnight on July 19.

They found Hamam's body in the burned house, which was seriously damaged.

Police are not saying anything more about the teens, including their age or gender.

Both accused are scheduled to be in court today.