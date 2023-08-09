Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP Saskatchewan say Meta's decision to remove news off of Facebook and Instagram will impact how they relay information. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Saskatchewan RCMP say Meta's decision to remove news links from Facebook and Instagram will affect the way they relay information.

In the coming weeks, police forces won't be able to count on local news popping up in people's social media feeds as they scroll.

Mounties in Saskatchewan say they are working through ways to maximize their distribution of public safety messaging.

Meanwhile, other police forces say they will use their existing social media presence to keep people informed.

Winnipeg police say they will use their accounts to keep people informed of missing persons or breaking news.

Meta is set to remove all news for Canadian users in response to the Liberal government's Online News Act, which requires some tech giants to pay for news content shared or repurposed on their platforms.