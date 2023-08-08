Alberta minister says federal strings on electricity climate funding a 'threat'

Photo: The Canadian Press United Conservative Party MLA Rebecca Schulz speaks at a campaign launch rally in Calgary, Saturday, April 29, 2023. The Alberta Environment and Protected Areas minister says Ottawa is threatening the province by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse gas emissions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz says Ottawa is threatening the province by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the comment in Vancouver.

He says billions of dollars in tax credits and grants will be tied to progress toward Ottawa's target for a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

But Schulz calls that statement a threat and says it's no way to start a conversation.

She says meeting the goal is completely unrealistic for Alberta.

She says Alberta's United Conservative Party government is talking with Ottawa about flexibility for the province but couldn't say what concessions the province is seeking.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is expected to soon release regulations for moving Canada toward a net-zero grid.