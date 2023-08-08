Banff Gondola shut down due to power outage caused by lightning storm

Photo: The Canadian Press The company that runs a popular gondola in the mountain town of Banff, Alta., says the tourist attraction has been shut down due to a power outage caused by a lightning storm. The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The company that runs a popular gondola in the mountain town of Banff, Alta., says the tourist attraction has been shut down due to a power outage caused by a lightning storm.

Some people reported on social media that they were stranded overnight at the top, but it appears people were being helped off Sulfur Mountain this morning.

It's about a 5 1/2-kilometre hike to get down the mountain.

No one from Pursuit, which runs the gondola, could immediately be reached for comment, but the notice on its website says that the gondola will be closed until late this afternoon.

RCMP told CTV Calgary that it had received numerous calls from people who were stuck at the top, and noted Parks Canada and others were helping people get down.

Parks Canada could not immediately be reached for comment.