Prince George man arrested after unprovoked machete attacks in Edmonton

Police have arrested a man following what they say were unprovoked machete attacks on four people in northeast Edmonton on Aug. 1.

Bobby-James Lavallee, who is 33, of Prince George, B.C., is charged with attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault and breaches of conditions.

Officers responded to a call and discovered two women and a man with life-threatening injuries.

They say an investigation led them to another home where they believe the attacks occurred.

While officers were assessing and providing urgent care to the three victims prior to the arrival of EMS, another male victim with a serious stab wound was discovered in a nearby vehicle.

While the machete assaults were not random, investigators believe they were unprovoked.

The suspect was soon identified, and on Aug. 2 Edmonton police located and arrested Lavallee.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the machete as it may still be near the scene.

They say it's kukri-style knife, which has a distinctive curve in its blade.

In 2022, Lavallee was arrested in connection with a break and enter at a travel trailer parked on Moss Avenue in Prince George, where he was described as known to police by the Prince George RCMP.

He was then sentenced to one year probation for break and enter with intent to commit an offence and breaching a release order, and to time served for two separate counts of breaching a release order.

He was issued a one-year $500 recognizance after two allegations of causing fear of injury or damage. Lavallee variously served a total of 33 days in custody on the counts prior to sentencing.