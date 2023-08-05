Police say one person stabbed, eight others hurt as Toronto protest turns violent

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto police vehicle is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Toronto police say one person was stabbed and eight others were injured during a protest in the city’s west end today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

Toronto police say nine people were sent to hospital today during a protest at a park in the city’s west end, most of whom had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police issued a series of tweets saying one person suffered serious injuries from being stabbed and offering no details on the other eight patience besides describing their injuries as non-life-threatening.

Paramedics were also treating other people at the scene for various injuries.

Police say there was a report of a fight involving a person with a knife where a large crowd had assembled in Earlcourt Park near Caledonia Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

They did not offer details about the nature of the gathering.

They say some tents in the park were on fire and roads in the area were blocked to allow access by emergency vehicles.