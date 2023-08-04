215089
Man's body found inside burned vehicle in Edmonton, police say

The Canadian Press - | Story: 440252

Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in northeastern Edmonton.

Police say officers responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. Friday about a burning vehicle.

They say that once the fire was extinguished, the body of a man was found inside.

Police say the death is considered suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Investigators say they have surveillance footage of the area but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

