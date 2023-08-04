Air conditioners recalled in Canada due to fire hazard

Photo: Health Canada Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of fire and burns.

Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps have been recalled by Health Canada due to burn and fire hazards.

The affected products were sold from January 2020 to October 2022 and contain a "DigiAir" module compressor which can overheat, posing the threat of fire and burns.

As of July 26, 2023, the company hasn't received any reports of issues with the products in Canada, however, in the U.S. there have been 52 reports of issues with the DigiAir compressor, 10 of which resulted in a fire. There have been no injuries.

Only 302 units of the recalled products were sold in Canada but approximately 62,100 were sold in the United States.

The recalled units are beige with Amana printed on the control cover. The model and serial numbers are on a label on the front, just below the control panel. The serial is a ten-digit number starting with 1501 to 2212. All model numbers that begin with PMH or PMC are impacted.

Those in possession of an affected Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps (PTACs) should stop using it until the DigiAir compressor has been disabled and contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, L.P. (DCT) to arrange a free repair of the unit.

DCT is contacting all known purchasers directly but in the meantime, the compressor can be disabled by following these instructions.

Health Canada also reminds consumers that redistributing or giving away recalled products is prohibited.