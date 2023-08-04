Study points to multiple differences from sex and country in risk of heart disease

Photo: Kenny Eliason photo on Unsplash

Heart disease has been on the rise and has only continued to increase since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. It is responsible for 16 per cent of the world’s total deaths. Since the year 2000 this disease has experienced the largest increase in deaths, rising from more than 2 million to 8.9 million deaths in 2019.

Those numbers end right before the pandemic. The American Heart Association released numbers earlier this year that cardiovascular disease related deaths jumped over 50,000 in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, which was the largest jump since 2015.

The British Heart Foundation also released stark numbers revealing that since the start of the pandemic nearly 100,000 more people with cardiovascular disease than expected have died. This amounts to an additional 500 deaths per week.

Cardiovascular disease is a worldwide problem, but a new study shows that there is a wide variation of heart disease and risk depending on country and sex.

LifeLabs recently published a study where nearly half a billion lipid tests, from 17 different countries on five continents, revealed that your sex and where you live are big factors in determining risk of cardiovascular disease.

This study, which saw researchers at Johns Hopkins University, Quest Diagnostics, LifeLabs and seven other laboratories, participate in the Quest-led Diagnostics Network (GDN) which is thought to be the largest ever to evaluate worldwide variability in lipid levels.

A lipid profile looks at blood tests and is used to find abnormalities in lipids, such as cholesterol and triglycerides. These profiles can identify certain risks for cardiovascular disease and other diseases.

The analysis focused on laboratory tests performed between 2018 and 2020.

Key findings include that the highest total cholesterol levels out of the countries included were in Austria and Germany. Seven countries evaluated had mean total cholesterol levels at or above the WHO threshold for risk. These include Japan, Australia, North Macedonia, Switzerland, Germany, Slovakia and Austria.

Countries with the lowest cholesterol levels were the Republic of Korea, Turkey, and the United States.

The Americas showed some interesting results including that age group-based patterns revealed that total cholesterol in females and males were remarkably similar in Brazil, Canada and the United States.

This is in contrast to most countries holding differences in sex. In almost all countries total cholesterol levels peaked in males between the ages of 40-49, roughly a decade earlier than females who peaked at 50-59 years of age.

Yet, females had a higher proportion of rates of cholesterol levels at or above the level WHO claims highly elevated in all but four countries (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Spain and UAE).

The variations among countries, the authors speculated to be based on “cultural dietary and physical activity patterns”, along with economic conditions and access to testing and treatment.

“The GDN study is important for demonstrating what has long been suspected: that cardiovascular disease is an urgent public health problem in multiple countries, not just the U.S.A., and cultural and genetic factors likely contribute to development of this largely preventable disease,” said co-author Harvey W. Kaufman, MD, senior medical director at Quest Diagnostics.

Kaufman further noted that “we hope our study ignites greater focus of public health resources on the global problem of cardiometabolic disorders.”

Multiple factors come together to increase risk for cardiovascular disease such as advanced age, diet, physical activity, hypertension, tobacco use, being overweight and having obesity, diabetes, genetics, in addition to many other factors.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada claims that 80 per cent of premature heart disease and stroke can be prevented through healthy eating and continuing to be physically active.

These life habits can drastically reduce your risks. The foundation notes that eating at home, preparing meals from scratch so that you can limit processed foods in favour of whole foods will help reduce risk.

Also making healthier choices at the grocery store with planning, and making sure to snack on healthy foods.

More information on cardiovascular disease and how to reduce your risk can be found at heartandstroke.ca