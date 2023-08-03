Former Ontario summer camp director accused of grooming, sexual assault in lawsuits

Photo: The Canadian Press The Ontario Superior Court of Justice is seen in Newmarket, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A private summer camp in Ontario and its former director are facing two lawsuits alleging sexual abuse dating back to the 1990s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Dentte

A private summer camp in Ontario and its former director are facing two lawsuits alleging sexual abuse dating back to the 1990s.

The lawsuits allege David Latimer, who until recently was a longtime director of Kilcoo Camp in Minden, Ont., sexually assaulted a camp attendee in the early '90s and a young camp employee in the late 2000s.

The suits from the attendee and staffer both accuse 61-year-old Latimer of grooming, manipulating and sexually assaulting the plaintiffs and the camp is accused of failing to protect them.

The allegations have not been proven in court and Latimer's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kilcoo Camp says in a statement that upon learning of the civil lawsuits, it immediately appointed a new director and Latimer is no longer involved in the camp's operations.

The camp says it will co-operate with any investigation and even though it is named in the lawsuits, the allegations only involve the actions of its former director.

The lawsuits say that Kilcoo Camp predominantly operates as a private summer camp for boys aged 8 to 16, but also offers outdoor education programs for public and high school students throughout the year.