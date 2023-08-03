Sniffer dog helps Maidstone RCMP traffic unit seize 1.5 kilos of cocaine

Photo: RCMP

Saskatchewan's RCMP Roving Traffic Unit out of Maidstone stopped a vehicle Aug. 1 on Highway 16 and brought in RCMP sniffer dog Kilo to search for drugs.

Kilo gave officers a positive sit indication to one of his trained narcotic odours.

Police then searched the vehicle and found 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, $11,415 in cash, a baton and brass knuckles.

Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Lawrence Termul of Saskatoon was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles), and possession of a weapon (baton) for a dangerous purpose.

Termul appears in Lloydminster, Sask., court Aug. 3.