Boy, 14, who went missing in Lake Ontario near Hamilton found dead

Photo: The Canadian Press A Hamilton Police Service logo is shown in a handout. A 14-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Ontario on Saturday has been found dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

A 14-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Ontario Saturday has been found dead.

Hamilton police say the teen went missing after a group of youth took an inflatable out on the water.

Police said earlier in the week marine unit vessels had been deployed to help in the search.

They also said the force consulted with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, which provided them with drift patterns in the water.

Hamilton police say many organizations were involved in the search, including the Hamilton Fire Department, the Hamilton Paramedic Service and Ontario Provincial Police.

Police are requesting privacy for the family and friends of those affected by the boy's death.