External review found military's COVID-19 vaccine policy violated Charter of Rights

Photo: The Canadian Press A health-care worker fills a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lynne Sladky

A tribunal that's part of the military grievance process has found that a COVID-19 vaccine policy violated Armed Forces members' Charter rights.

The Military Grievances External Review Committee's recommendations are not binding, but they may put pressure on the chief of the defence staff to make a final decision on the 157 grievances that have been filed.

The vaccine policy, which was created in November 2021, required Canadian Armed Forces members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face release.

By the time the policy ended last October, 299 people had been released from the military and another 108 left on their own.

The external review committee made findings in three cases at the end of May, recommending that one of the people who was released from the Armed Forces be allowed to re-enrol.

Gen. Wayne Eyre will make final decisions in the cases, and he does not have to follow the recommendations.