Saskatoon police charge 2 in weapons manufacturing bust

Photo: Google Street View

Police responded to a domestic dispute and ended up uncovering a weapons manufacturing operation.

Brayden Garry Chance Polonich, 25, and Sarah Margariet Van Breda, 26, appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court Aug. 1 and July 25, respectively.

Saskatoon police say that they received a report of a domestic dispute in progress in the 100 block of Avenue U South at about 9:30 a.m. on July 24. When police entered the home, they observed several items consistent with manufacturing weapons.

This led Saskatoon Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit to obtain a search warrant and raid the home. They seized a a 3-D printer, several manufactured firearm parts, pepper spray, and various electronic devices.

Polonich and Van Breda have been charged with manufacturing a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of a weapon without a licence, and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Van Breda was also charged with resisting arrest and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.