Family of man who died in plane crash, along with five others, remembered as loving

Photo: The Canadian Press Kirk Mealey and Emily Mealey are shown in this image taken of a GoFundMe website. A man who died in a plane crash along with five others in the Rockies west of Calgary is being remembered as courageous and generous. Kirk Mealey was one of the six people aboard a small private plane, which took off from Springbank Airport, west of Calgary Friday night and was headed to Salmon Arm, British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

A man who died in a plane crash along with five others in the Rockies west of Calgary is being remembered as courageous and generous.

Kirk Mealey was one of the six people aboard a small private plane that took off from Springbank Airport, west of Calgary, on Friday night and was headed to Salmon Arm, B.C.

A family statement says Mealey's wife is expecting their son to be born late in August.

They say Mealey was a longtime close friend of each of the men who died in the crash.

Police have said all six men were on their way to a church function.

All bodies were recovered Saturday and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.