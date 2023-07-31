Two men charged with attempted murder in shooting of girl, 15

Photo: RCMP Waylon Daniels.

Saskatoon police have arrested two men and charged them in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old girl in November 2022.

Colten Michael Lafond, 34, and Waylon Daniels, 28, have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful transport of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of a firearm without a license, and unlawfully occupying a motor vehicle in which a firearm was present. Lafond is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Saskatoon Police Service Serious Assault Unit say the girl was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2022, while walking with her family, near the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue Q South. A white car, with multiple people inside, pulled up and one of the occupants shot at the victim. The vehicle then fled westbound on 20th Street. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lafond was arrested on July 12 at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre where he was on reman on unrelated charges.

Daniels was arrested on July 19 by Prince Albert RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team.

Both Lafond and Daniels are also facing charges stemming from a standoff on Muskoday First Nation in January.

Daniels appeared in Saskatoon court on July 24 and Lafond appeared on July 26.