Police searching for missing boy in Lake Ontario near Hamilton

Photo: Hamilton Police

Police say they are searching for a boy who went missing in Lake Ontario near Hamilton on Saturday.

Hamilton Police say a 14-year-old boy from the city went missing on Saturday afternoon when a group of young people took an inflatable out on the water.

Officer Indy Bharaj says the force has deployed two boats from the marine unit.

He says the boats are still looking for the missing boy.

Bharaj says the force has consulted with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, which provided police with drift patterns over the last 48 hours.

Police say identifying water drift patterns will help them with the ongoing search.