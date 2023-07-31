Nova Scotia RCMP suspend search for youth missing since severe flooding

Photo: The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.

Police said today they have temporarily stopped looking for the youth until the remaining water in the search area northwest of Halifax is able to drain.

RCMP have said two vehicles were knocked off the road into a hayfield in Brooklyn, N.S., by rapidly rising water during a storm that dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on parts of the province.

Last week, searchers recovered the bodies of two six-year-old children — identified as Natalie Hazel Harnish and Colton Sisco — and 52-year-old Nicholas Holland, who was travelling with the missing youth.

RCMP say the search shifted Friday from the hayfield to an area beside it, which is now 85 per cent drained and searched.

Police say a search of the shoreline in a neighbouring county was concluded on Sunday.