RCMP say six people killed in small plane crash west of Calgary

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash west of Calgary.

Police say the plane with a pilot and five passengers aboard took off from Springbank Airport, just west of the city, on Friday night and was headed for Salmon Arm, B.C.

It was reported overdue by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., and police say the centre contacted them about the plane at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a Winnipeg-based Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules plane was dispatched to search for the missing aircraft and searchers located it on Mount Bogart, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary, by honing in on an emergency locator transmitter.

The Hercules crew and Alberta Parks Mountain Rescue responders who were also dispatched to the scene confirmed there were no survivors.

A Transportation Safety Board spokesman says the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is investigating the crash.

ORIGINAL 4:45 p.m.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating an accident involving a small aircraft in a recreational area west of Calgary.

TSB spokesman Liam MacDonald says a single-engine Piper PA-32 was on its way to British Columbia after departing Springbank Airport located near Calgary on Friday night when it was reported overdue.

He says after its emergency locator beacon was activated, it was found nearly five kilometres north of Kananaskis Village.

MacDonald did not have any information regarding fatalities or injuries, and deferred all information about the search for the aircraft to RCMP.

An RCMP spokeswoman said police are not releasing any information about the accident at this time, but police are planning a news conference at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday about a plane crash in the Kananaskis area.

EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux says crews responded to the area early Saturday morning, but were informed there would not be any patients to transport or assess.