218905
Canada  

Pilot dead, passenger injured in eastern Ontario two-seater plane crash

Pilot dead in plane crash

The Canadian Press - | Story: 438817

Ontario Provincial Police say a pilot is dead and a passenger was injured in a two-seater plane crash. 

OPP say they responded to the crash shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Power Dam Road near Alexandria, about 100 kilometres southeast of Ottawa. 

While the police news release did not provide an exact location of the crash, there is a small rural airport in the area. 

Police say the pilot died at the scene and a passenger was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is deploying a team of investigators after a Cessna 150 accident in Alexandria. 

Provincial police are investigating in partnership with the TSB team.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

214973