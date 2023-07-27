Pilot dead, passenger injured in eastern Ontario two-seater plane crash

Photo: CTV News

Ontario Provincial Police say a pilot is dead and a passenger was injured in a two-seater plane crash.

OPP say they responded to the crash shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Power Dam Road near Alexandria, about 100 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

While the police news release did not provide an exact location of the crash, there is a small rural airport in the area.

Police say the pilot died at the scene and a passenger was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is deploying a team of investigators after a Cessna 150 accident in Alexandria.

Provincial police are investigating in partnership with the TSB team.