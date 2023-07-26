Two dead, two escape after house fire in Calgary

Photo: CTV News 2800 block of 41 Street S.W. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Two people have died in a house fire in Calgary.

A statement from the Calgary Fire Department says crews were called to the home in the Glenbrook neighbourhood just after midnight.

It says two people had escaped the home and a neighbour had pulled a third person from the building and attempted life-saving efforts.

Firefighters then found a fourth person in the basement as they battled the flames.

Officials say two people died of their injuries and the other two were treated at the scene and released.

They say a cause of the fire is under investigation.