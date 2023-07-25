RCMP in northeastern Alberta searching for man considered armed and dangerous

Photo: The Canadian Press Patrick Glynn, 39, is shown in this undated police handout photo. Lac La Biche RCMP say officers are searching for a man identified as 39-year-old Patrick Glynn, who is considered armed and dangerous. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP

Mounties in an area northeast of Edmonton are still searching for a man considered armed and dangerous, though residents are no longer being told to stay home.

Lac La Biche RCMP say officers are searching for a man identified as 39-year-old Patrick Glynn.

They had earlier advised residents of the Kikino Métis Settlement to stay home, lock their doors and not open their doors for anyone.

RCMP say the public should remain vigilant.

They say "RCMP resources" remain in the area and that the suspect is still at large.

They also warned earlier that anyone who is driving on Highway 36 between Lac La Biche and Highway 28 should also not stop for any pedestrians or hitchhikers.