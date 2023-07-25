RCMP recover body of child who died in Nova Scotia flooding; one youth still missing

Photo: The Canadian Press A man paddles a kayak through a flooded baseball diamond following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Police are expected to provide an update today on the search for two young children who were swept away in weekend flooding in Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have recovered the body of a child who went missing Saturday when the province was hit with extreme flooding.

Police are also confirming today that human remains found on Monday were those of a second missing child.

The two children were travelling with three other people who managed to escape when the vehicle they were in was submerged.

Other than the two children, RCMP on Monday said they recovered the body of a 52-year-old man from Windsor, N.S., in the main search area in Brooklyn, N.S., northwest of Halifax.

They are still looking for the fourth missing person, whom police have describe as a youth under 18.

Torrential rain over the weekend dumped up to 250 millimetres of water on several parts of the province, washing out roads and bridges and causing widespread damage.