Edmonton man appears in U.K. court after terrorism investigation

Photo: The Canadian Press Anjem Choudary, a 56-year-old British preacher, speaks after prayers at the Central London Mosque in Regent's Park on Friday, April 3, 2015. He and a man from Edmonton have been charged under the Terrorism Act for allegedly being members of a proscribed organization in the United Kingdom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tim Ireland

An Edmonton man arrested in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom appeared Monday in a London court.

Khaled Hussein, who is 28, was charged under the Terrorism Act for allegedly being a member of a proscribed organization in the U.K.

He was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport last week.

Hussein is charged alongside a 56-year-old British preacher, Anjem Choudary, who was allegedly directing a terrorist organization and addressing meetings to encourage support for a radical group since June 2022.

The Edmontonian allegedly worked online with Choudary to provide a platform for the views of the radical group al-Muhajiroun, British prosecutors said.

The RCMP said in a statement Monday that it's aware of the arrest of a Canadian in the U.K. as part of an investigation into suspected terrorism offences.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further on this matter," the statement said.

London Metropolitan Police said both men have been remanded into custody and their next scheduled court appearance is on Aug. 4.