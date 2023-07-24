Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King trial to begin in November

Photo: The Canadian Press "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King has been scheduled to stand trial beginning Nov. 27, and he says he wants to be judged by a jury of his peers. King appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King has been scheduled to stand trial beginning Nov. 27, and he says he wants to be judged by a jury of his peers.

King was an influential figure in the convoy movement that occupied the streets of downtown Ottawa for three weeks in 2022 to protest COVID-19 public health measures and the Liberal government.

He has been charged with mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to disobey a court order and counselling to obstruct police in connection to his actions during the protest.

He was also charged with perjury and obstruction of justice after taking the stand at his bail hearing.

King requested that his trial be moved out of Ottawa, because he said he feels an Ottawa judge and jury would be too biased to offer him a fair hearing.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland is expected to hear arguments on Aug. 21 from the Crown and King's lawyer, Natasha Calvino, about the trial's location and whether a jury should be allowed.