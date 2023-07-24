Searchers continue to pump water from Nova Scotia field in search for flood missing

Photo: The Canadian Press An abandoned car in a mall parking lot is seen in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Workers were continuing to pump water from a flooded field in Nova Scotia that is the focus of a search for four people, including two children, who went missing in a torrent of water Saturday.

Abraham Zebian, mayor of West Hants Regional Municipality, was at the site earlier Monday and said search teams were pumping more than 94,000 litres of water a minute from the field.

“It’s much lower, low to the point where we can get people into the area on the ground,” Zebian said. “We’re going to stay positive until we have some closure here.”

On Saturday evening, an RCMP dive team recovered an unoccupied pickup truck in over two metres of water and said it was believed to be the vehicle the children were travelling in. Police said the children were with three other people who managed to escape.

Searchers are looking in the same area for a second vehicle in which a youth and a man who are unaccounted for were travelling.

Although police haven’t officially said how the vehicles ended up submerged, people in the area tell The Canadian Press that the nearby Meander River spilled its banks and flooded low-lying land.

Heavy rain, which began Friday, dumped between 200 and 250 millimetres along Nova Scotia’s South Shore, across the Halifax area and into central and western parts of the province.

While the floodwaters had largely receded by Sunday, they left behind a network of damaged and washed out roads and bridges in the province.

Provincial officials said 25 bridges had been affected, with 19 damaged and six destroyed. At least 50 roads or more sustained significant damage.

Zebian said while there is damage in his area to provincially administered roads and highways, people are “able to get around.”

“We have confirmation that you can get from community to community, you’ve just got to use a little bit of creativity on the side roads and different routes to take,” he said.

Meanwhile, provincial officials also confirmed Sunday that there had been damage to parts of the CN rail line that runs to the Port of Halifax. As well, mail delivery by Canada Post is on hold in the province until there is a better evaluation of safe areas for delivery.

A provincewide state of emergency declared on Saturday will remain in effect until Aug. 5, and on Sunday federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair approved a request from the province for continued assistance.