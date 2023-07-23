Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle at Quebec campsite: provincial police

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebec provincial police say the discovery of the body of an orderly in her apartment east of Montreal last week is considered a homicide. Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

SAGUENAY, Que. - Quebec provincial police say a toddler was killed after being struck by a car at a campsite in the Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean region north of Quebec City.

Provincial police say the boy, under the age of two, was struck around 11 a.m. while playing near the side of the road on Sunday at the site in Saint-Nazaire, about 230 kilometres north of the provincial capital.

Police spokeswoman Ève Brochu-Joubert says the boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brochu-Joubert says at first glance, police don't believe there was anything criminal about the incident, but police investigators and accident reconstruction experts will attempt to shed light on how the death occurred.

The female driver of the vehicle was treated for severe nervous shock.

Officials from the local community health clinic were on hand Sunday to offer support to those needing it at the campground.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.