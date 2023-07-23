One dead after shooting in Toronto's Greektown

Photo: CTV News

Toronto Police say a man is dead after an overnight shooting the city's Greektown neighbourhood.

Investigators say gunshots rang out shortly after 3:30 a.m.

They say officers found a man who had been shot, and he died after being taken to hospital.

Police haven't shared the victim's identity, and investigators say they don't have information about a suspect.

The shooting happened hours after and less than a block away from a commemoration of the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting in the same neighbourhood, which killed two people and injured 13 others.

Police haven't shared information to suggest the two events are connected.