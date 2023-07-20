Alberta man faces several drug charges relating to overdose death in April

Photo: The Canadian Press A police vehicle is pictured at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. An overdose death near the city earlier this year has led to several drug-trafficking charges being laid against a 31-year-old man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An overdose death near Calgary in April has led to several drug-trafficking charges against a 31-year-old man.

The family of the woman who died reached out to police to provide evidence of a suspected drug trafficker.

Her death was initially deemed non-criminal, but Calgary police and the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service investigated together after receiving that information.

Calgary police say after a three-month investigation, they arrested and charged Christopher Cardinal last week.

Investigators seized 7.7 grams of crack cocaine, 1.6 grams of powder cocaine, 69.6 grams of methamphetamine, 20.2 grams of fentanyl, $1,000 cash and multiple cellphones.

Cardinal faces five counts of trafficking, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of obstruction.

Police say he also had 29 outstanding criminal warrants.

Cardinal's next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.