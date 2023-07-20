Netanyahu visit to Canada 'not on the table,' says PM Trudeau

Photo: The Canadian Press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Abir Sultan POOL

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is not currently planning to join the American president in inviting his Israeli counterpart for a visit.

Trudeau is slated to speak with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon, after months of strain between the two countries.

Canada has expressed concern over the past year about rising violence and judicial reform that Ottawa argues would undermine democracy in the Jewish state.

Netanyahu is governing through a coalition with right-wing politicians who have sought to ban the Palestinian flag and moved to allow the expansion of settlements that are illegal under international law.

Trudeau says Canada remains a staunch friend to Israel despite rising concerns about judicial reform and the need for de-escalation.

President Joe Biden has expressed concern about increased violence in the past month between Palestinians and Israelis, but has recently invited Netanyahu for an official visit to the United States this year.