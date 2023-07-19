Ottawa's troubled light-rail train service remains shut down, again

Photo: The Canadian Press

Ottawa's beleaguered light-rail transit system remains shut down for a third day after it was abruptly halted during rush hour earlier this week, causing ongoing disruptions to all who use it.

The city's public transit provider, OC Transpo, announced Monday evening that service was shut down due to an issue with the train's axle bearing.

Buses are now running along an alternate route for commuters who would normally take the train.

OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar says excess grease was found on a train axle during a routine inspection, prompting an immediate shutdown due to safety concerns.

She says the service, which was partially shut down for two weeks last month for maintenance work, will remain out of service "until further notice."

Last year, a public inquiry into the issues plaguing Ottawa's light-rail transit resulted in a scathing report that faulted both city officials and companies hired to build the $2.1-billion project system for delivering an unreliable system more than a year behind schedule.