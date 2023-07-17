Three in hospital after daytime shooting in east Toronto

Photo: The Canadian Press

Toronto police say three people are in hospital following a shooting in the city's east end Sunday.

Police say they responded to an area near Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street in Scarborough around 3 p.m. for a shooting.

Three victims were found and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The force says two suspects are in custody, but has not yet released details on what, if any, charges they may face.

They say there will be a significant police presence in the area while the investigation unfolds, but say there is no further risk to public safety.

There are a number of parks and schools near the scene of the shooting, which marks the latest in a string of high-profile violent incidents on city streets. Among those was the July 7 death of a 44-year-old mother of two who was killed by a stray bullet in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood.