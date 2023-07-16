Manitoba bus crash claims 17th victim as woman dies in hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press

RCMP in Manitoba say a 17th victim has died from her injuries a month after a bus crash in Manitoba.

They say a 79-year-old woman who had been in hospital since the collision died today.

Seniors were on a minibus taking a trip to a casino in Carberry in southwestern Manitoba on June 15, when the bus drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The 25 people on the bus, including the driver, were from Dauphin and the surrounding area.

Earlier this week, provincial health authorities said two patients injured in the fiery crash had been discharged from hospital.