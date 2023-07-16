Firefighter dies battling wildfire in NWT

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.

A firefighter has died while battling a wildfire near his home community in the Northwest Territories.

The territorial government issued a statement saying the firefighter from Fort Liard died from an injury sustained while battling a nearby blaze on Saturday afternoon.

Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick says the firefighter was involved in combatting a blaze that started July 7 in the Fort Liard District and is currently about 26 kilometres southeast of the town.

She says no other information about the firefighter will be provided until family members have been notified.

His death follows that of another Canadian battling wildfires -- Devyn Gale died Thursday after police say she was killed by a falling tree near Revelstoke, B.C.

RCMP have said the 19-year-old's team lost contact with her before finding her.

(Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version contained incorrect information from the source about the fire's distance and direction from the community of Fort Liard.)

ORIGINAL 12:35 p.m.

On Thursday, a wildland firefighter died in B.C. battling a small blaze near Revelstoke.

Devyn Gale, 19, was a third-year-nursing student at the UBC Okanagan.

