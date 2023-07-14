Tornado aftermath: crews work to repair homes, researchers assessing damage

Photo: The Canadian Press Debris fills the street following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Following the wreckage of a south-end Ottawa tornado, researchers and contractors are on-site looking into the aftermath that has left several homes uninhabitable. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Researchers and contractors are at the site of a tornado that tore through a south-end Ottawa neighbourhood Thursday to assess its aftermath.

Connell Miller, a wind impacts researcher with Western University’s Northern Tornado Project, says a team of researchers is in the Barrhaven suburb investigating the scale of the tornado.

Miller says they're looking at factors including the size of its path and the extent of the damage.

Aaron Jaffe, an engineering researcher who works with Miller, says the research is in its early stages but the tornado appears to have had a path more than 100 metres wide and several kilometres long.

Jaffe says they are in the process of evaluating the tornado through the Enhanced Fujita Scale — a scale used to measure the severity of tornadoes in Canada and the U.S.

He says the early indications suggest Thursday's storm may have produced an EF-1 or EF-2 tornado, which can produce winds between 138 and 217 km/h and cause moderate to strong damage.