CP NewsAlert: Tornado warnings issued for southwestern Quebec, including Montreal

Photo: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings for much of southwestern Quebec, including the Island of Montreal.

The weather agency says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

The agency says warnings are also in effect for the areas surrounding Huntingdon, Soulanges, Valleyfield-Beauharnois and Vaudreuil in the southwest, as well as Lachute, St-Eustache and St-Jérôme further north.

Environment Canada says residents in affected areas should try to shelter in a room on the lowest floor of a building if they see evidence of a tornado, such as a funnel cloud or flying debris.

The alerts come after a tornado touched down earlier today in the Ottawa area.