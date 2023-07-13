Feds doing 'broader review' of social media after banning TikTok from work devices

Photo: The Canadian Press The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, March 18, 2023.

The government is taking a look at possible threats from other social-media applications, after banishing TikTok from the mobile devices of federal public servants for privacy and security reasons.

The government said in February that popular app TikTok posed an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.

Martin Potvin, a spokesman for the Treasury Board Secretariat, says the government is conducting a wider review of social-media applications on work devices and will share the results when they are available.

Potvin says the government is working to improve cybersecurity in Canada by identifying threats and vulnerabilities, including from social-media platforms, to ensure the protection of systems and networks.

Internal government notes say the most effective way to minimize risk is to prevent employees from installing any social-media apps on work phones.

The notes, released under the Access to Information Act, say such apps collect a vast amount of information that may identify the user, including location, internet protocol address and contacts.